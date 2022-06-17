Namibian police reject allegations of doing 'dirty work' for President Ramaphosa

The Namibian Police Force rejected allegations of torturing and abducting Imanuwela David and doing the “dirty work” for SA President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Inspector-General of the Namibian police Lt-Gen Sebastian Ndeitunga said in a statement David was arrested and charged for contravening the law and the matter followed the normal due process to its conclusion.

“As a custodian of law and order, we vehemently refute allegations in the media that, and I quote, ‘the Namibian Police Force did dirty work for President Ramaphosa’.

“We refute allegations of torture and or abduction of the suspect, Mr lmanuwela David, and that there is a joint investigation under way between the Namibian Police Force and the SA Police Service.”

The police in that country shared the sequence of events to show transparency and openness.

According to the police, on June 12 2020 David illegally entered Namibia through an ungazetted entry point near Noordoewer/Karas by canoe via the Orange River.

On the same day he was assisted by a police officer identified as Sgt Hendrick Hidipo Nghede attached to the tourism protection sub-division in Luderitz and by Paulus Alfeus Ngalangi, the acting CEO of FishCor in Luderitz, to get to Windhoek.

“The trio drove to Windhoek in the acting CEO's BMW XS and arrived after midnight. Mr Imanuwela David spent the night at Faith City Flats, apartment No: 8 in Rocky Crest.”

David was arrested at Hotel 77 Independence Avenue in Windhoek on charges of violating the Immigration Control Act.

At the time he was found in possession of 300 Namibian dollars, (R300), 11 $100 notes (about R1,600), a TAG Hauer watch worth R28,000, a Rolex watch worth R280 000, a gold chain worth R163,000 and four cellphones.

During the arrest, David tested positive for a Covid-19. He was detained and quarantined at the Hosea Kutako International Airport police station holding cells.

When David was released from quarantine he was transferred to Noordoewer to appear in court and answer to charges he was arrested for.

On November 13 2020 David pleaded guilty in the Noordoewer magistrate's court to entering the country at a place other than a port of entry and failure to declare goods.

He was found guilty and ordered to pay R5,000 or face 12 months in prison on count 1 and on count 2 he was sentenced to 24 months in prison or a R15,000.

David paid the fine of R20,000 and was released on the same day. A 48-hour notice was issued to him by immigration officials to leave the country and he left Namibia through Noordoewer border post on November 14 2020.

Police said Ngalangi and Nghede were also arrested and pleaded not guilty to charges related to contravening the Immigration Control Act, aiding and abetting an illegal immigrant and contravening sections of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Their matter was postponed from June 6 to 9 2022 for trial at Noordoewer magistrate's court. However, it was again postponed to August 15 to 19.

Police said the two police authorities met on June 19 2020 at what is termed “no-man's” land near Noordoewer/Karas to share operational information pertaining to David and other Namibian nationals suspected of stealing money in SA and fleeing to Namibia.

The meeting resolved for the two police authorities to investigate the matter within their jurisdiction.

“The Namibian Police Force identified individuals, bank accounts and various properties including lodges, houses and vehicles suspected to have been purchased with proceeds of the crime and consulted the Office of the Prosecutor General to consider a preservation order of the assets.”

A preservation order was issued and a formal request was made through the ministry of justice to SA to confirm if the crime was reported in SA.

“However, no response was received from SA authorities, resulting in the cancellation of the preservation order and release of assets.”

