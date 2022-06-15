Ramaphosa consolidating support for elective conference

Why was President Cyril Ramaphosa mum on his recently publicised case of money laundering when he recently addressed a plenary session about his budget?

Why does he keep on giggling like Jacob Zuma when he begins his speech as if this is an insignificant issue? Why deviate our focus to his suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who we know he has a love-hate relationship with?

Ramaphosa is not a saint we all thought he was. He must also thank his ancestors that Julius Malema only sent four soldiers to listen to him due to space constraint.

Otherwise, we would have witnessed ugly scenes that were going to remind us of the Zuma era. What I see is a president who is trying by all means to consolidate support leading up to the December elective conference.

He is removing all the stumbling blocks in the form of Mkhwebane and RET forces so he can cruise nicely when the conference comes.

This said, however, I don't see him surviving this one.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron