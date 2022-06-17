Acting newbies find new lease on life in latest Netflix film

Mpho Sebeng, Zoey Sneedon and Siphesihle Vazi are among the youngsters who feature in Netflix’s latest blockbuster, Collision.

The film, a tale of what being young in Mzansi is like, is set on the eve of a post-apartheid Freedom Day celebration. It was released on Thursday in 190 countries and features a star-studded cast, which includes Langley Kirkwood, Vuyo Dabula, Tessa Jubber and Samke Makhoba.

Centred on the lives of youngsters, Collision sees them share their experiences, including race, interracial relationships, unemployment, drug abuse, xenophobia and human trafficking.

New face on the scene, 23-year-old Sneedon, who hails from Johannesburg, said that while this was her first acting gig role, she didn’t know what she was auditioning for until the last minute.

“While I was studying law through Unisa, my modelling agency phoned me to tell me about a role in a film.

“I have never acted before, so I assumed it must be some Afda short film where they needed extras but when I went through to the casting, as they were asking me what I thought about the role, I was taken off guard because I didn’t know that I was going to be an actual character

“I thought I didn’t go well at all but ended up getting the role, which was so unexpected and so last minute. It’s been such a special journey because when I was younger, all I ever wanted was to act but I gave up on it for so long. So it was like the universe sort of gave me this on a silver platter, saying that this is where I need to be. Since then, this is where I want to be and what I want to get into,” she says.