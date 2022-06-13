Citizens Coalition for Change activist in Zimbabwe found dead, mutilated

A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist in Zimbabwe who disappeared two weeks ago was found dead on Saturday afternoon.

The body of Moreblessing Ali, 46, was recovered from a well at a farming community in Beatrice.

CCC lawmaker Job Sikhala said: “We are now leaving Chitungwiza Central Hospital mortuary, where Moreblessing Ali’s tattered body has been left by the police. The body is in two parts: the bottom, from the waist [is] on its own, and the top [is] the same. Intestines [are] packed in a plastic.”

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the discovery of a mutilated body, saying they are in contact with Ali’s family and have “stepped up the identification process through forensic science analysts”.

In a previous statement, the ZRP linked Ali’s disappearance to a lovers’ quarrel and said they believed she was in the hands of a former boyfriend, who was unhappy that she had left him.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, however, said Ali was seized and forcibly shoved into a motor vehicle by a Zanu-PF member. They believe a political motive is behind the abduction and murder.