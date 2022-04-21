×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Denmark in talks with Rwanda on transfer of asylum seekers

By Reuters - 21 April 2022 - 11:47
Danish Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye said the countries' dialogue "includes a mechanism for the transfer of asylum seekers”.
Danish Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye said the countries' dialogue "includes a mechanism for the transfer of asylum seekers”.
Image: JOHANNA GERON

Denmark is in talks with Rwanda about setting up a new procedure for transferring asylum seekers to the East African nation, mirroring a similar move by Britain announced last week.

A deal with Rwanda would make Denmark the first European Union member to effectively bypass the bloc's fragmented migration and asylum system.

“Our dialogue with the Rwandan government includes a mechanism for the transfer of asylum seekers,” Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye told Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal would aim to “ensure a more dignified approach than the criminal network of human traffickers that characterises migration across the Mediterranean today,” he added.

Denmark, which has introduced increasingly harsh immigration policies in the last decade, passed a law last year that allows refugees arriving on Danish soil to be moved to asylum centres in a partner country.

The move drew criticism from human rights advocates, the United Nations and the European Commission but Denmark failed to find a partner country at that time.

Last week, Britain announced it planned to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda in a move aimed at smashing people-smuggling networks and stemming the flow of migrants.

Over the last year, Denmark has approached countries both in and outside the European Union about a potential asylum deal, including Tunisia and Ethiopia. Denmark also signed a diplomatic agreement with Rwanda last year on asylum and political matters.

The EU Commission has said relocating refugees outside Europe is “not possible” under current EU rules but Denmark is exempt from some EU rules, including asylum standards, due to an opt-out.

EU countries have previously discussed setting up external centres to receive refugees in 2016-18 after a spike in Mediterranean arrivals, but legal, humanitarian, political, safety and financial concerns eclipsed the proposals back then.

Sending asylum seekers abroad for processing is “both irresponsible and lacking in solidarity”, the Danish Refugee Council, an NGO, said in a statement.

Denmark has not yet struck a deal with Rwanda, Tesfaye said, but immigration speakers in parliament had been summoned to a meeting on the matter on Thursday next week. The government needs parliamentary backing for a potential deal with Rwanda.

Archbishop of Canterbury condemns Britain's Rwanda asylum plan

The Archbishop of Canterbury has condemned a British plan to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers to the East African country of Rwanda, saying ...
News
3 days ago

US grants temporary deportation relief to immigrants from Cameroon

The Biden administration will grant temporary deportation relief and work permits to Cameroonians living in the US due to the ongoing conflict ...
News
4 days ago

Plea to fix SA’s asylum management system and stop victimising migrants

Amnesty International SA says the country's asylum management system is failing, leaving hundreds of thousands of applicants without proper ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...