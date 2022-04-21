Tembisa Hospital CEO lays bare to MPs challenges facing the hospital

Tembisa Hospital on the East Rand is operating with 50% fewer staff than needed to adequately service the demands of 2.5-million residents.

This was revealed by the hospital CEO, Dr Ashley Mthunzi, who was giving an overview of the hospital operations to the parliamentary portfolio committee on public service and administration.

The committee was on Wednesday at the hospital for an unannounced oversight visit to the facility, which recently experienced security breaches.

Mthunzi told the committee that the hospital currently has 2,300 staff members, servicing an estimated population of about 2.5-million people. He said the hospital should at least have about 4,000 employees.