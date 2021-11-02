Africa

Gunmen abduct staff and children at university in Nigerian capital

By Abraham Archiga and Felix Onuah - 02 November 2021 - 14:58
Gangs of armed men, known locally as bandits, late last year launched a series of abductions from schools and attacks on villages, mostly in the northwest of the country, in return for ransom.
Gangs of armed men, known locally as bandits, late last year launched a series of abductions from schools and attacks on villages, mostly in the northwest of the country, in return for ransom.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/ File photo

Gunmen abducted four members of staff and their children from the University of Abuja on Tuesday, the university said, in a rare kidnapping at such a large institution in the Nigerian capital.

Gangs of armed men, known locally as bandits, late last year launched a series of abductions from schools and attacks on villages, mostly in the northwest of the country, in return for ransom.

There have been kidnappings of individuals on the outskirts of Abuja, but attacks on universities are rare.

“Suspected bandits attacked the staff quarters of the university in the early hours of today. We have report that four of our staff and their children were, nevertheless, abducted,” the university said on its Facebook page.

A source at the university told Reuters that one staff member was taken together with his son and daughter.

Nigeria's security forces are stretched on several fronts, including growing lawlessness in the north and northwest and a 12-year Islamist insurgency in the northeast that has killed thousands.

Reuters 

Nigeria says 75 abducted children released amid army crackdown

Seventy-five children who were kidnapped from their school in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state have been released after their abductors came ...
News
1 month ago

Kidnappers demand food for children seized in Nigeria school raid

Kidnappers who abducted more than 100 students from a boarding school in Nigeria's Kaduna state warned that the children could starve unless parents ...
News
3 months ago

One kidnapped student dead, seven rescued in Nigeria's Kebbi state, the army says

One student from a group of dozens abducted from a school in northwest Nigeria this week has been found dead, the army said on Friday, adding it had ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...