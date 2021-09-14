Nigeria says 75 abducted children released amid army crackdown

Seventy-five children who were kidnapped from their school in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state have been released after their abductors came under pressure from a military crackdown, a state official said on Monday.

Gunmen took the students from the village of Kaya on Sept. 1, the latest in a spate of mass kidnappings from schools across the region.

More than 1,100 children have been seized since December last year. Authorities say they were abducted by heavily armed gangs of bandits seeking ransoms.

A spokesperson for the Zamfara state governor said no ransom had been paid for the 75 children, who had been received by the governor at his headquarters. The spokesperson sent reporters images of boys and girls in uniform, seated inside what looked like a meeting room. He did not say when they were freed.

Zamfara has been one of the states worst-hit in the abduction crisis. On Sept. 3, authorities ordered a phone and internet blackout there while security forces cracked down on the gangs.