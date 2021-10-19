‘Irate citizen complaints’ lead to longer hours at some home affairs offices

Home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has approved the temporary extension of operating times at some of the department’s offices by two-and-a-half hours, to keep them open from 8am to 5.30pm.

The department said the temporary extension, effective from Monday, was designed to meet a surge in demand for its services.

Out of the 412 home affairs offices, 197 were modernised live capture offices that could process smart ID cards and passports.

These are the offices that will operate for extended hours due to increased demand for services.

“The deputy minister [Njabulo Nzuza] and I have been receiving a lot of complaints from irate citizens across the country.

“Most of these people have complained about a bad practice by some home affairs offices where queues are cut and people sent home, presumably because there are already more than enough people to serve for the day,” said Motsoaledi.