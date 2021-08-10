Tourists wade through Venice square hit by unseasonal flood

Rare summer flooding submerged Venice's famed Piazza San Marco in up to a metre of water overnight.

The lagoon city is often hit by so-called “acqua alta” (high water) in autumn and winter, and devastating floods in November 2019 caused hundreds of millions of euros of damage.

Sunday night's event was less damaging, however, and couples in the square danced to piano music almost knee deep in the water, while children splashed and paddled and tourists waded through, shoes in hand.