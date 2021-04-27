‘I’m hurt and disappointed’ - Free State man tells of homophobic attack

A 32-year-old gay man from Sasolburg in the Free State said he is hurt and disappointed that there are people in SA who hate and attack others for their sexuality.

On Sunday evening, Segakweng Kimora Magoma was allegedly attacked by a group of homophobic men at a bar in Sasolburg.

Magoma said he is happy to be alive and said if it was not for the intervention of the bouncer at the bar, he could have easily been another hate crime statistic.

Recovering from his injuries, he told TimesLIVE he was with a friend when an unknown man approached him and called him a Sesotho derogatory term for a gay man. In response, he said he told the man to call his mother.

The man started attacking him.

“Within a few minutes, about five or six men already there were stabbing me with bottles. Fortunately, a bouncer saw what was happening and immediately came to my rescue,” Magoma said.

He has cut wounds on his ear and scratches on his face. He also had a deep cut wound on his hand.

“They were all aiming for my face. I kept it covered with my hands at all times and that’s why they ended up stabbing my hand,” he said.