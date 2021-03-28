Zambia to resume talks with IMF, meets some creditors.

Zambia, Africa's first pandemic-era sovereign default, will resume virtual talks with the International Monetary Fund next week as it seeks to stabilise its debt-burdened economy, its finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The southern African copper producer wrapped up a first round of meetings with the IMF early this month, with the Fund stating afterwards that headway had been made but that challenges remained.

"The aim is to agree on an appropriate policy reform agenda to address the economic challenges that Zambia is encountering and support the country's return to a sustainable macro-fiscal situation over the medium-term," the ministry said.

Like many African countries, Zambia was hit hard by both the public health and economic impacts of the pandemic, and in November it missed a coupon payment on a dollar bond.

Lusaka asked for a financial programme with the Fund in December and sought debt relief in January under a new common framework backed by the Group of 20 major economies and designed to help the world's poorest countries tackle their debt burdens.

In a separate statement later in the day, the ministry said it held a virtual meeting on Thursday with more 20 international commercial banks and export credit agencies with loan exposure to Zambia.