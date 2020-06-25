WATCH | African migratory locust outbreak threatens farmers’ livelihoods in Zimbabwe

Swarms of African migratory locusts are tearing through Zimbabwe's southeastern lowveld region threatening farmers’ livelihoods and food production, as the country battles food insecurity and a coronavirus pandemic.

The locust outbreak, fuelled by unseasonably heavy rains in the region, is now posing a threat to sugarcane plantations, winter crops and vegetation.

“Tackling swarms of locusts is challenging because they are unpredictable in their movements and it’s hard to contain their spread. But we are working on effective control methods using chemical insecticides,” said Shingirayi Nyamutukwa, an entomologist in the government’s department of plant quarantine and the Plant Protection Services Institute.

“But managing the outbreaks by spraying them with insecticide is proving to be a challenge because farmers are harvesting and eating the locusts. This is creating a conflict because spraying the locusts would make them toxic, while the farmers view the locusts as food.”