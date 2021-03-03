Africa

Zimbabwe expects maize output to more than triple this year

By Reuter - 03 March 2021 - 17:14
Zimbabwe expects maize production to more than triple this year.
Zimbabwe expects maize production to more than triple this year.
Image: www.pixabay.com

HARARE - Zimbabwe expects to harvest up to 2.8 million tonnes of the maize this year, three times 2020 output thanks to higher than usual rainfall, official data showed on Wednesday.

The southern African nation endured devastating droughts in the past two years, which cut maize harvest to 900,000 tonnes in 2020, half its annual requirements.

But better rainfall, which has also boosted the country's dam capacity, will enable farmers to reap more this year, the ministry of information said in a post-cabinet statement.

"For planning purposes an estimated national production of 2.5 to 2.8 million metric tonnes of maize ... has been based on the promising bumper harvest in 2021," the statement said.

Higher maize output would be good news for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, which has projected that the economy is set to rebound after last year's recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and drought.

Farmers were expected to deliver 1.8 million tonnes of their maize to the state-owned grains company, which has the monopoly to buy maize in Zimbabwe.

The government has set a producer price of 32,000 Zimbabwe dollars ($381) per tonne for white maize, higher than the South African May white maize futures contract, which closed at R3,151 on Tuesday, in an effort to encourage more farmers to grow maize. 

Milling plant boosts food security in Nongoma

Maize meal is being produced locally in the Nongoma district in an attempt to grow the area’s economy and put food on tables.
SebenzaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Training helps farmers grow new practical skills

A group of elderly farmers from three Limpopo local municipalities are learning new practical farming skills, thanks to the Farmer Field School ...
SebenzaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X