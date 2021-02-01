'Please, Mr President - help us in the wine industry'

“Never in my wildest dreams did I foresee that an agricultural industry I so love and adore [would] be brought to its knees,” he wrote.

Coetzee appealed to the “enthusiastic farmer in the president”.

“I know you have a keen passion for farming and agriculture. Agriculture is at the heart of this beautiful land of ours. Grapes, sugar cane, hops, grain or maize are all used in the alcohol industry we hold dear to produce wine, gin, beer, whiskey, brandy and many more.

“A farmer navigates many worries brought on by mother nature in the form of disease, pests, floods, drought, hail, wind or fire. Government regulations should not be one of those worries. When our hospitality friends close shop, it has a knock-on effect - their staff, families, suppliers and farmers.

“Mr President, this morning I want to speak to the enthusiastic farmer in you. At breakfast, lunch or dinner today, have a look at your plate with ingredients from farmers, be it in the pork, chicken, beef, fruit or vegetable communities. Maybe there's a glass of red next to it (pinotage I hope), it's good for the heart I hear. Each ingredient on your plate and in the glass you see was lovingly nurtured and produced by a farmer,” Coetzee said.

Coetzee told TimesLIVE that he appealed to the president because he felt “an open, honest, and heartfelt letter” was needed.