WATCH | Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?

Riots and violent clashes between Tunisian police and young protesters broke out across several cities, including the capital Tunis for the fifth consecutive day, as the country faces an economic crisis.

The riots come amid a four-day lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Though the country was already heading towards economic turmoil, the Covid-19 pandemic worsened the situation.

According to the BBC, more than 600 youths between the ages of 15-25 have been arrested since the riots began.

Prime minister Hichem Mechichi said in a televised speech: “Your voices are heard, your anger is legitimate, and my role and the government's role is to work on realising your demands.”

It is yet to be seen whether the protests will die down after the lockdown or continue to gain momentum as the youth face severe economic hardship.

TimesLIVE