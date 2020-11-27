'Hotel Rwanda' hero says he was kidnapped and blindfolded before arrest

"Hotel Rwanda" hero Paul Rusesabagina, on trial for terrorism and other charges said on Friday he had been kidnapped from abroad before being detained and charged.

Rusesabagina, a political dissident who has lived in exile in Belgium and the United States, was arrested in August after returning to the country.

At the time it was not immediately clear whether he had returned voluntarily or had been coerced.

"I was kidnapped to come here," Rusesabagina said in court in the capital, Kigali, as he applied for bail.

"...They tied my legs and my arms and I was blindfolded."

Prosecutors denied he had been kidnapped and said due process had been followed.