Botswana approaches World Bank for budgetary support

Botswana has approached the World Bank for budgetary support after the coronavirus crisis hurt revenue, Finance Minister Thapelo Matsheka said on Thursday.

Botswana has registered relatively few cases, but lockdown restrictions have disrupted economic activities and caused loss of income in key sectors such as diamond mining and sales.

"We have set up a team and the World Bank has also set up a team to assist us," Matsheka said in a telephone interview.

"No quantum is in place yet but ideally if we can get about 50% of the expected 13.6 billion pula ($1.19 billion) deficit for the remainder of the development plan which ends in 2023, that should give us a smoother landing into the next development plan."