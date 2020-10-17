Africa

Wildfire on Kilimanjaro under control, Tanzania says

By Reuters - 17 October 2020 - 12:13
Hundreds of firefighters including residents and students have been battling to extinguish the fire.
Hundreds of firefighters including residents and students have been battling to extinguish the fire.
Image: Sydney Lawrence \ Reuters

A wildfire burning since the start of the week on Kilimanjaro, Africa's tallest mountain, has been placed under control, Tanzania said on Friday.

"An air inspection that was carried out this morning shows that the whole fire has been controlled," a statement from Tanzania National Park Service (TANAPA) said. "This fire has been controlled after the ongoing hard work since the fire erupted."

The blaze erupted on Sunday in the Whona area, a rest centre for climbers.

Hundreds of firefighters including residents and students have been battling to extinguish it. On Thursday the authorities announced they had deployed a helicopter to help fight the fire.

The dormant volcano rises to almost 6,000 metres (20,000 feet) above sea level and attracts about 50,000 climbers a year.

The statement said 95 square km (35 square miles), equivalent to 5% of the Kilimanjaro National Park area, had been affected by the fire, but tourism activities were continuing normally.

Tanzanian firefighters battle blaze on slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro

Tanzanian firefighters were battling for a third day on Tuesday to control a blaze on the slopes of Africa's highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, ...
News
4 days ago

Fire breaks out on Mount Kilimanjaro, says Tanzania National Parks service

A fire broke out on Mount Kilimanjaro on Sunday afternoon and authorities were trying to contain it, Tanzania National Parks service (Tanapa) said.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
Senekal public violence 'instigator' denied bail
X