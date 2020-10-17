Ardern on track for landslide re-election win in New Zealand vote

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party was poised for a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election on Saturday, and possibly the first single-party government in decades.

Labour was on track to win 66 of the 120 seats in the country's unicameral parliament, the highest by any party since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996.

If Labour wins more than half the seats, Ardern could form the first single-party government under the current system.

"This is a historic shift," political commentator Bryce Edwards of Victoria University in Wellington said, describing the vote as one of the biggest swings in New Zealand's electoral history in 80 years.

"This is new ground," he said.

Labour had 50.1% of the votes, ahead of the opposition National Party of Judith Collins at 26.2%, the Electoral Commission said, with 40% of ballots counted in an election that was largely a referendum on Ardern's aggressive handling of COVID-19.

"If these numbers hold, it will be a very strong mandate," said Finance Minister Grant Robertson, a Labour MP. "People were very grateful and very happy with how we’ve handled COVID, they like the shape of the plan that we’ve got going forward from here for the economy."

Geoffrey Miller, analyst at political website Democracy Project, said the victory was "very much a personal triumph for Jacinda Ardern's 'superstar' popularity and brand."

Of Ardern's current coalition partners, the nationalist New Zealand First Party had 2.4% and the Green Party 8.0%. If she is unable to form a Labour-only government, she is expected to continue to rely on the minor Greens while jettisoning New Zealand First.

A Labour-Green coalition would be the first fully left-leaning government in decades, a scenario that National's Collins warned would mean more taxes and an environment hostile to business.

Ardern, 40, has pledged to raise taxes on top earners, while Collins promised short-term tax cuts, but they have otherwise shown few major differences on policy.

National's deputy leader Gerry Brownlee said it was too early to concede defeat but acknowledged "the Jacinda Ardern effect" on the race.

Brownlee was trailing by thousands of votes in his electorate in a National stronghold in Christchurch.