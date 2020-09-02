Ousted Mali president in hospital for checks, says source close to family

Mali's ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was hospitalised in the capital Bamako on Tuesday evening for an overdue check-up with his doctor, a source said, six days after he was released from detention by the country's new military leadership.

The junta allowed Keita, 75, to return home last Thursday in a attempt to court goodwill with regional states who imposed strict sanctions on the country following his overthrow on Aug. 18.

According to a deal struck with regional mediators, the junta agreed to allow Keita, who has ongoing health issues, to see his doctor, and if necessary, travel abroad for medical checks.

"He was indeed hospitalized last night for a check-up he should have done a month and a half ago and hadn't done," the source close to Keita's family said, declining to reveal the location of the clinic for security reasons.