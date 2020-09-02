South Africa

Load-shedding alert! Eskom rolls out stage 4 power cuts

By TimesLIVE - 02 September 2020 - 14:20
Stage 4 load-shedding is being imposed from Wednesday afternoon.
Eskom provided one hour's notice on Wednesday afternoon that load-shedding would be ramped up to stage 4 as of 3pm.

This, said the power utility, was due to “exceptionally high demand”.

Load-shedding at stage 4 would continue until 10pm.

This is a developing story.

