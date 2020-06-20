Africa

Zimbabwe health minister arrested over $60 million Covid-19 equipment contract - reports

By Reuters - 20 June 2020 - 12:55
Zimbabwe Health Minister Obadiah Moyo was arrested by police on Friday.
Zimbabwe Health Minister Obadiah Moyo was arrested by police on Friday.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Zimbabwe Health Minister Obadiah Moyo was arrested by police on Friday over allegations of corruption in government procurement of around $60 million worth of medical equipment, the Daily News newspaper reported.

Several other Zimbabwean and South African news outlets reported the arrest. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the arrest with authorities in Harare.

Last week Delish Nguwaya, said to be a local representative of international pharmaceutical firm Drax International, the company supplying the equipment to the government, was arrested over the same deal, according to the state-owned Zimbabwe broadcasting Commission.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over from long time leader Robert Mugabe after a military coup in 2017, has since cancelled the procurement deals.

In addition to the novel coronavirus, which has infected nearly 500 people and caused four deaths, Zimbabwe is facing worst economic crisis in more than a decade and increasing public anger over inadequate services and government corruption. 

Zim security forces shut down cities over 'insurgency threat'

Between Monday and Wednesday, Harare, Bulawayo and Kwekwe have been shut down by Zimbabwe's military and police without notice.
News
2 days ago

'Dying of hunger': Zimbabwe street vendors hit by coronavirus clampdown

Martha Kahari was already struggling to make ends meet after Zimbabwe's coronavirus lockdown forced her to stop selling second-hand clothes and ...
News
4 days ago

'Youth must do it for themselves'

Saurombe told Sowetan that as much as the government should alleviate youth unemployment, young people should also be proactive in shaping their ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
'We are not animals!': Kanana residents vow to protest as city clamps down on ...
X