Kingston Nkhatha backs Chiefs for title

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Kingston Nkhatha sees a lot of similarities between the club's last class to win the premiership, which he was part of in the 2014/15 campaign, and the current table-topping group.

Nkhatha contributed with two goals and three assists from 17 games, helping Chiefs to win what remains their last league title, under coach Stuart Baxter.

He feels Ernst Middendorp's side has a lot in common with the Baxter team.

"The similarities between our team and the current one is the work ethic and that drive to want to excel in each match. The desire of the current Chiefs team to win is unbelievable," Nkhatha told Sowetan.

"When you watch Chiefs play this season, you can't help but remember the 2014/15 team because the approach and attitude is the same.