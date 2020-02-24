Africa

Lesotho PM Thomas Thabane seeks immunity from charge of murdering wife

By Marafaele Mohloboli - 24 February 2020 - 17:43
Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane gestures as he speaks during an interview at State House in Maseru, Lesotho, on February 27 2015.
Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane gestures as he speaks during an interview at State House in Maseru, Lesotho, on February 27 2015.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File photo

Lesotho's high court will rule on whether Prime Minister Thomas Thabane can claim immunity from a charge that he murdered his wife before marrying his present spouse, a lower court decided on Monday, in a case that has gripped the tiny southern African kingdom.

Thabane, 80, appeared in court in the capital Maseru in a pre-trail hearing on Monday alongside his present wife Maesaiah.

He is suspected of involvement in the murder of his then wife Lipolelo, who was shot dead in June 2017 two days before he took office for a second stint as premier and two months before he married Maesaiah.

He and Lipolelo were going through divorce proceedings at the time.

Maesaiah Thabane, 42, has been charged with the murder, and police suspect her of ordering assassins to do the job.

Both deny any involvement.

Crowds of supporters packed the magistrate's court and gathered outside for Monday's hearing. Thabane, wearing a blue striped suit and a powder blue shirt, looked tense. Maesaiah Thabane sat beside him in a floral dress and bucket hat.

No charges were read out and his lawyer said the case should be referred to the high court to answer a question of possible immunity, which magistrate Phethise Motanyane granted.

Lesotho police postpone PM Thabane court appearance over wife's murder

Lesotho police on Saturday said they would wait for the prime minister's return from "sick leave" to resume a court case in which he is suspected of ...
News
2 days ago

If Thabane is allowed to plead immunity it would likely raise doubts over how willing he is to step down, further fanning the political crisis in the mountain territory of 2-million people.

Thabane has said he will resign at the end of July. The ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC) party, however, wants him to step aside immediately, with chairman Samuel Rapapa ready to take over, the party spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

ABC spokesperson Montoeli Masoetsa said by telephone that the party's National Executive Council had agreed on Rapapa in discussions on Monday and delivered his name to parliament.

Thabane's private secretary did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In theory, since the ABC's governing coalition in parliament has a majority, and its allies also want Thabane out, it does not need to put the nomination to a vote. But it is unclear what would happen if he refuses to go.

Lesotho, which is encircled by SA, has a history of coups and political instability that has often led its bigger neighbour to intervene and restore order.

Police had initially intended to charge Thabane on Friday, but he left the country for a medical appointment.

— Reuters

Thabane quits, faces charge for wife's murder

Lesotho's prime minister Thomas Thabane has been charged with his wife's murder in yet another bizarre twist to the movie-style drama gripping his ...
News
3 days ago

Lesotho PM fails to appear for murder charge on medical grounds: aide

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who was due to be charged with the murder of his estranged wife, failed to appear in court on Friday on ...
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X