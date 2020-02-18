Murder trial of wife of Lesotho PM Thomas Thabane to start next month - court

The murder trial of the wife of Lesotho's prime minister, accused of murdering his previous wife, is set to start next month, a court official said on Tuesday.

Maesaiah Thabane was detained and charged earlier this month for the murder of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's estranged wife Lipolelo, who was shot dead near her home in Lesotho's capital, Maseru, on June 14, 2017.

Maesaiah Thabane, who denies the charges and is on bail, appeared in court briefly on Tuesday.