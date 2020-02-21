Thabane quits, faces charge for wife's murder

Both were married, Thabane to Lipolelo, but they did not hide their affair.

'Maesaiah stayed in the state house with Thabane during his first stint as prime minister.

She was always by his side during his international trips and public events.

In the meantime, Lipolelo was fighting a legal battle to be recognised as the first lady so she could enjoy the plum benefits. Yet not even her court victory could persuade Thabane to afford her those benefits. When Thabane sued for divorce Lipolelo fought back, arguing that he was trying to end the marriage so he could continue his extramarital affair with 'Maesaiah.

The divorce was never finalised and Thabane lost power in 2015.

Then in June 2017, Thabane returned as prime minister after a fierce campaign throughout with his young girlfriend by his side. The pending divorce case remained a stumbling block to his wedding with 'Maesaiah.

Legally, Lipolelo remained the first lady even though she was estranged from the prime minister. She was also still armed with a court ruling that said she should enjoy the first lady's benefits like an allowance, state cars, an office and aides.

She, however, stopped being a hindrance to Thabane's marriage to 'Maesaiah on June 14 2017, when she was shot dead by several gunmen.

Fingers immediately pointed at 'Maesaiah as someone who had to benefit the most from the murder. Thabane officially became the prime minister three days after the murder and eventually wedded 'Maesaiah two-and-half-month later.

The investigation seemed to be stuck until December when the police asked Thabane to explain why his phone was used to talk to someone who was at the murder scene.

Thabane retaliated by trying to fire the police commissioner but the police blocked him.

In January, 'Maesaiah skipped the country after the police called her in for questioning. She remained on the run until February 5 when she handed herself over to the police and was charged with Lipolelo's murder.

'Maesaiah is also charged with the attempted murder of Thato Sibolla who was in the same car with Lipolelo. She is on bail and had vehemently denied the charges. Now wife and husband are on trial, but the drama is surely far from over.