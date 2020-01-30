Africa

Kenyan police force bearded woman to strip and 'prove' gender

By Busang Senne - 30 January 2020 - 11:13
A Kenyan bus conductor was assaulted by traffic police who forced her to strip in order to 'prove' she is a woman.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A Kenyan woman, who has a beard due to a hormonal imbalance, was forced to strip naked in police custody to confirm her gender, BBC Swahili reports.

Theresia Mumbi, a bus conductor and activist, said that traffic police in Nairobi arrested her, put her in a women's cell and instructed her to take off her clothes.

Mumbi said the violation was because of Kenyan identification laws. After stripping and presenting her documentation, she was released.

