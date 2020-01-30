Kenyan police force bearded woman to strip and 'prove' gender

A Kenyan woman, who has a beard due to a hormonal imbalance, was forced to strip naked in police custody to confirm her gender, BBC Swahili reports.

Theresia Mumbi, a bus conductor and activist, said that traffic police in Nairobi arrested her, put her in a women's cell and instructed her to take off her clothes.

Mumbi said the violation was because of Kenyan identification laws. After stripping and presenting her documentation, she was released.