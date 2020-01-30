Trending stress? Nah, fam! Zinhle is too busy securing the bag

If remaining unfazed was a person it would be DJ Zinhle ... while sis was trending for her personal life, the star was busy securing the bag in a big way.

Zinhle's name topped the Twitter trends on Wednesday after her baby daddy AKA posted a snap of a mysterious woman on his social media. AKA and Zinhle broke up in December.

Meanwhile, Zinhle was celebrating an announcement that she will be one of the headliners of Ultra SA next month.

The global dance music festival will be held at The Ostrich Farm in Cape Town on February 28 and the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on February 29.

Sis also secured the bag with a new watch in her ERA by DJ Zinhle range. The Adore edition of her popular timepieces launches on Friday.

Oh, and she also has a partnership with American Swiss that is breathing fire on these streets.