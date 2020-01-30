Trending stress? Nah, fam! Zinhle is too busy securing the bag
If remaining unfazed was a person it would be DJ Zinhle ... while sis was trending for her personal life, the star was busy securing the bag in a big way.
Zinhle's name topped the Twitter trends on Wednesday after her baby daddy AKA posted a snap of a mysterious woman on his social media. AKA and Zinhle broke up in December.
Meanwhile, Zinhle was celebrating an announcement that she will be one of the headliners of Ultra SA next month.
The global dance music festival will be held at The Ostrich Farm in Cape Town on February 28 and the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on February 29.
Sis also secured the bag with a new watch in her ERA by DJ Zinhle range. The Adore edition of her popular timepieces launches on Friday.
Oh, and she also has a partnership with American Swiss that is breathing fire on these streets.
Maybe love ❤️ is complicated ??♀️?... but finding a perfect Valentines Day gift ? shouldn’t be.?— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) January 29, 2020
The @ERAbyDJZinhle #AdoreEdition. Launches this Friday at https://t.co/kZENTX5P8M. pic.twitter.com/mvHtL1qQBC
Good morning ❤️— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) January 30, 2020
Our @AmericanSwiss Valentines Day Combo is so beautiful. Well done to the team!
You can buy this one exclusively at American Swiss. Happy Shopping! pic.twitter.com/ztYiRUWBX5
Zinhle has BEEN having her eye on the prize, even Photoshopping headlines about her love life to reflect her career wins.
She sent a message to fans recently, telling them not to bet on her being miserable.
“If you're betting on my 'unhappiness', you're gonna be very disappointed hey. Ngi-right kanjani guys. Tjo! God loves me. Wow!” she wrote.
The Umlilo star has an army of friends supporting her and Amanda Black took to Twitter this week to ask if the country was finally hyping sis for her accomplishments.
OMG #djzinhle Zinhle is trending again???!!! For being awarded Africa’s No1 Female DJ? Ohh wait nah is it for her Watch range @ERAbyDJZinhle? Ohh nooooo maybe it’s for her furniture @jiyaneatelier. ??— #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) January 29, 2020
