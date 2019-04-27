Heavy rains threaten floods in cyclone-hit Mozambique

Heavy rains pounded northern Mozambique on Saturday, fuelling fears of flooding two days after a cyclone hit the coast, flattened buildings and knocked out communications.

Aid agencies said they were still struggling to reach victims and work out the extent of the devastation in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Cyclone Kenneth - packing storm surges and winds of up to 280 km per hour (174 mph) - struck on Thursday night, destroying almost all the homes on the island of Ibo and killing at least one person in the port city of Pemba, Mozambican authorities said.

"Worryingly, it is still raining heavily," said Daw Mohammed, CARE's director of humanitarian operations, who is in Pemba. Downpours were particularly serious in areas north of the city, said Saviano Abreu, spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in eastern and southern Africa.

Reuters was not able to reach other officials in the region on Saturday.

"We're still finding out [the impact]," said Matthew Carter, an official with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies based in the city of Nampula, south of the affected area.