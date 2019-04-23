We can all do our bit to help victims of Cyclone Idai

Cyclone Idai is a serious catastrophe for Africa. The private sector and governments should come together to help the people of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Everybody must contribute to assist our fellow brothers and sisters. CAF can organise benefit games in the form of mini tournaments.

The private sector can use their surpluses or small amounts of their profits to contribute to the good cause.

The entertainment industry can also organise benefit concerts to contribute.

Hotline numbers across the globe can be established for rich and poor people to contribute in helping our people who are in dire situations.

Lot of initiatives can be established around the world to assist in the little way we can. Presidents, ministers, CEOs and many others can contribute one day of their pay salaries for this humanitarian cause. I urge people of the world, in particular Africans, to stand up to be counted in lending a hand and not by talks only, but by meaningful urgent actions.

Moses Zola Manake, Roodekrans