Somali ex-militant running for regional presidency arrested, beaten -spokesman

A former Islamist militant in Somalia now running for a regional presidency has been arrested and beaten, precipitating clashes between supporters and security forces, his spokesman and witnesses said on Thursday.

South West will be the first of Somalia’s seven semi-autonomous regions to hold presidential elections in the coming months, a critical juncture in a growing power struggle between the U.S.-backed central government and regions where militants retain a presence following a long civil war.

"Candidate Sheikh Mukhtar (Robow) was just beaten and arrested by Ethiopian (peacekeeping) forces in Baidoa now," said Muawiya Mudeey, a spokesman for Robow.

"First he was called in by the interim president of South West state and when he reached that office, Ethiopian forces beat him terribly and they arrested him. And now there is fighting between residents and government forces in Baidoa."

Baidoa residents said that fighters allied to Robow had clashed with Ethiopian and central government forces at a checkpoint, while phone links with the city had become patchy.

"There are casualties. We see Ethiopian tanks being moved into the town. Now there is sporadic gunfire. Tension is very high now and all shops are closed," Ahmed Abdullahi, a Baidoa shopkeeper, told Reuters.