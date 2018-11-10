Africa

Death toll from Somalia hotel attack rises to 39

By Reuters - 10 November 2018 - 10:31
People rescue a wounded person following three blasts of suicide bomb car attacks in Mogadishu.
Image: ABDIRAZAK HUSSEIN FARAH / AFP

The number of people killed when suicide bombers and gunmen struck a popular hotel in Somalia's capital has risen to 39 from the initial 22, police said on Saturday.

Guards at the Sahafi hotel and the adjacent CID office opened fire after two suicide car bombs went off on Friday afternoon, A third explosion from a bomb placed in a three-wheeled "tuk-tuk" vehicle near the hotel also hit the busy street.

Bomb kills 9 Kenyan soldiers on Somalia patrol

Nine Kenyan soldiers were killed in southern Somalia when their convoy hit a roadside bomb, authorities said Monday, in an attack claimed by the ...
News
6 months ago

"We have confirmed 39 civilians died and 40 others were injured in yesterday's blasts," said Mohamed Hussein, a police officer in the city.

"The death toll may rise because some people are still missing."

The militant Islamist group al Shabaab, linked to al Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack on the Hotel Sahafi, which is near the headquarters of Somalia's Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Somalia has been engulfed by violence and lawlessness since dictator Mohamed Siad Barre was toppled in the early 1990s.

