Mozambique says Eurobond restructuring a relief for its budget

Mozambique's agreement with the bulk of its creditors to restructure a $726.5 million (R10 325.81bn) Eurobond has good terms and conditions and was "a relief for the budget", Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane said on Thursday.

Mozambique, which has missed several repayments, said on Tuesday it had struck an agreement with the bulk of its creditors to restructure the Eurobond, including extending maturities and sharing future revenue from offshore gas projects.

Under the deal, Mozambique would issue a new $900 million (R12 791.78bn) Eurobond maturing in 2033 with a coupon of 5.875 percent - just over half what the current outstanding bond was designed to pay in interest.

"It's a relief for the budget until the time we get additional revenue," Maleiane told a business conference in Maputo.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the conference, the minister said: "The commercial terms we reached with the four members of bondholders ...I think it's good terms and conditions."

The four creditors who had agreed in principle to the restructuring controlled around 60 percent of the 2023 bond. Support from creditors holding 75 percent of the bond will be needed to activate collective action clauses.