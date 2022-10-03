Family deaths almost drove Makhanya to suicide

Death is one of the harshest realities of life. It has no timing or preferences, as the Coivd-19 pandemic era taught us. Death is usually followed by grief as loved ones left behind try to make sense of it all. Grief does not have a formula, and it can lead to a daunting state of depression.
SA road running ace Mapaseka Makhanya has seen the full wrath of death, as it took her brother and father in succession, which left her heart completely crushed.
Makhanya first lost her brother in a car accident in 2019. Then the following year, her father passed on. The passing of her little brother was the one that cut her the most and laid the foundation for a difficult period for Makhanya and her family.
"He was very special to me. He was like a father to my daughter also, he would take leave at work when I ran overseas. We had a special bond, he was my go-to," Makhanya told the media yesterday at the Spar Grand Prix.
"He was involved in a car accident and in ICU for a month, and then he passed away. That’s what killed us because we thought he was going to come out [of it alive]. We buried him in February 2019 and [buried] my father in October 2020.
"My brother's death affected him, he couldn’t take it and he just deteriorated from there until his last days. Even my mom resigned from work, she couldn’t work anymore. My little brother was very special to everyone," she said.
With her world gone, life became not fulfilling for Makhanya, and through her grieving, she saw no need to be on earth as she contemplated suicide. Makhanya painted a picture of what was going through her mind through that period.
“I felt it was selfish because I was going to leave my daughter alone and she also loves my brother," she said.
"For me to consider that ...it was a difficult period in my life. I’m glad I didn’t do it. At that moment you don’t see that love from people, you don’t feel that because you hide in a corner and you think nobody cares, you don’t want to talk to anyone.
"You feel like a burden to people, you don’t want to burden people with your problems. So you sit there in the dark and [ask], 'what am I living for? there’s nothing for me here, I have lost all I cared for'. I was at that point," Makhanya said.
Makhanya is on the journey to healing, thanks to the support from her sponsor Nike, who helped her with therapy. Her 13-year-old daughter has given her a will to live, and getting back to running has helped keep her sanity.
Family deaths almost drove Makhanya to suicide
Ace runner lost brother in car crash, then her dad died the following year
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images
