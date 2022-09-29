×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gunman opens fire at KZN primary school, sending pupils scrambling for cover

29 September 2022 - 11:54
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The alleged gunman was overpowered by ground staff at Alton Primary in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday
The alleged gunman was overpowered by ground staff at Alton Primary in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday
Image: Screenshot

Hysterical children at a Pietermaritzburg primary school scrambled for cover when a gunman allegedly fired shots randomly and attacked three adults.

Footage of Tuesday's incident and the man being overpowered and disarmed by ground staff at Alston Primary has gone viral.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department condemned the “violent attack” and has dispatched social workers to provide counselling to traumatised  pupils and staff.

“According to preliminary reports an assailant gained entry into the school premises through the pedestrian gate, attacked the security [guard] and two other adults before opening fire randomly,” the department said in a statement.

“The violent incident took place in full view of learners, who were visibly shocked and traumatised by the chaotic scenes that happened.

“In a video obtained from a witness, the learners can be seen and heard screaming and running for cover.”

The department said the man was overpowered and disarmed by ground staff.

“The man was handed over to the police. The department has already dispatched a team of psychosocial workers to provide support to all affected.”

Education MEC Mbali Frazer condemned the violence and called for schools to become gun-free zones.

“It’s troubling that our learners should be subjected to this kind of violence. Our teachers and staff are also worried that their lives are at risk,” she said.

“I trust the police to do their work to ensure that a conviction is secured and that jail becomes the final destination for the perpetrator.”

PODCAST | Gun control in SA: To arm or not to arm?

TimesLIVE

What did they do to suffer brutal deaths, families ask after two KZN matric pupils die in axe attack

What did two Ginyane High School matric pupils do to deserve such brutal deaths? This is the question plaguing family members and friends of Nqobile ...
News
1 month ago

'Even pupils' lunch boxes not safe from zama-zamas'

Residents of West Village in Krugersdorp where eight women were raped by a group say they have lived in fear long before the incident that shocked ...
News
1 month ago

‘I want justice for my son, it can’t end like this’

The Gauteng education department has cleared a teacher and the school’s groundsman filmed assaulting a Grade 9 pupil who later died.
News
3 months ago

‘Gun-toting’ Durban teacher suspended after allegedly using weapon to discipline pupils

A gun-toting high school teacher, who allegedly pointed her gun at pupils because they were unruly, has been placed on suspension by the ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...