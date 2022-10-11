He said the province responded to more than 15,000 reports of fire outbreaks each year, and this year the department of local government would allocate R16m towards firefighting.
Aerial support key to fighting summer wildfires in Western Cape, says MEC
Human behaviour still the main cause of wildfires: Anton Bredell
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
Aerial water bombardment and support, provided by 24 aircraft and helicopters, will play a critical role in fighting wildfires during the looming hot summer months in the Western Cape.
Aerial support, though expensive, “has resulted in a historic success rate of more than 90% of fires being extinguished within the first hour of being reported”, said local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell.
Bredell visited the Newlands fire base station in Cape Town on Tuesday, one of 30 firefighting bases that fall under the provincial disaster management centre, to discuss preparations for the coming wildfire season.
Wildfire season traditionally runs from November to May in the province, coinciding with an influx of visitors and tourists during the holiday season.
Bredell inspected fire trucks and spoke to some of the firefighters, including a group of volunteers drawn from civil society.
