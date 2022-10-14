The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) seized two dogs found locked in a wooden box at a Cape Town residence this week.
An SPCA team, accompanied by Cape Town law-enforcement personnel, descended on the Valhalla Park home on Thursday, armed with a court order.
SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said bolt cutters had to be used to rescue the dogs.
A previous visit to the home failed to deliver improved conditions for the animals.
“We first tried to educate the dogs’ owner since the animals’ living conditions were totally unacceptable. Unfortunately, we found the same conditions when we returned for a follow-up check, which is why we have now confiscated the animals and are laying criminal charges of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act,” said Pieterse.
Dogs rescued from locked box on Cape Town property
He added that the team was greeted by an overwhelming stench as the dogs lived in faeces, as well as darkness with inadequate ventilation.
Pieterse said the SPCA will look to rehome the animals after legalities are finalised.
