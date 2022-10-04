Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said for now, Mbele faced a charge of possession of firearms and ammunition and has not yet been linked with CIT heists.
“There is a possibility more charges will be added. The case was postponed for further investigations,” he said.
Mbele was arrested in Orlando East on Friday by officers from the Hawks, metro police and private security companies after tip-offs on his whereabouts.
TimesLIVE
Cops probe whether guns found in Soweto home are linked to other crimes
Image: Supplied
Hawks nab suspected mastermind behind cash-in-transit heists at his Soweto home
