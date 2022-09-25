×

News

PICS | Usher and SZA wow the crowds at Global Citizen Festival in Ghana

By MASI LOSI - 25 September 2022 - 17:44
International superstar SZA performs at Global Citizen Festival at the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.
Image: Masi Losi

As the Global Citizen Festival celebrated its tenth year, patron and Arena Holdings chairman Tshepo Mahloele  and his wife Dolly along with a sterling line-up of artists attended the celebrations in Ghana.

Global Citizen patron and chairman of Harith and Arena Holdings, Tshepo Mahloele and his wife Dolly, attended the Global Citizen Festival 2022 on September 24 in Accra, Ghana.
Image: Masi Losi
R&B legend Usher performs at Global Citizen Festival at the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.
Image: Masi Losi
Ghanaian afrobeat singer Gyakie entertains the crowds at the Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24 in Ghana.
Image: Masi Losi
International artist Stormzy performs at Global Citizen Festival at the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.
Image: Masi Losi
Nigerian superstar Sarkodie performs at Global Citizen Festival at the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.
Image: Masi Losi

