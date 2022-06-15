‘Agents of change’ graduate from Global Citizen programme

Having lost both her parents at a very young age, which left her to care for her two younger siblings, Landile Phaniso Mchunu plans to use her voice to bring awareness to the adultification of children.

Mchunu is one of the five “agents of change” who graduated from the Global Citizen Fellowship Programme powered by Beyonce’s #BeyGOOD initiative on Tuesday morning in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Being born into poverty and dealing with the hardships that life threw at her, Mchunu now uses her upbringing and tough experiences as her commitment to bringing change within her community.

“The injustice and lack of amenities my peers and I grew up in pushed me to pursue a career in social justice and made me want to join the Global Citizen Fellowship Programme in the hopes that I will get the necessary skills that I need to do meaningful and impactful work,” said the 26-year-old.

Mchunu applied to the programme last year and she was picked from more than 1,000 applicants.