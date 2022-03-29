Lebashe Investment chairman Tshepo Mahloele named new patron in Africa for Global Citizen

Chairman and founder of Lebashe Investment Group (owners of Arena Holdings) Tshepo Mahloele has been announced as the new patron in Africa for a new movement by international advocacy organisation Global Citizen.

Arena Holdings publishes SA’s leading newspapers including Sowetan, Sunday Times and Business Day. It also owns the oldest record label in Africa, Gallo Music.

The new campaign called End Extreme Poverty NOW – Our Future Can’t Wait, aims to tackle extreme poverty.

Three critical areas will be addressed by the year-long project, including empowering adolescent females around the globe, shattering systemic barriers that keep individual confined in poverty and taking climate action now.

Mahloele addressed the End Extreme Poverty Now campaign launch that took place simultaneously in Johannesburg and Lagos, Nigeria, on Tuesday.

“I support the concept of being a global citizen – that we are in this together and we all must contribute to the positive changes needed,” said Mahloele.

“It has been said over and over again that Africa is sitting on a ticking time bomb – poverty, inequality and unemployment of mostly the young. That if we don’t do anything material to alter the prospects of African citizens, this massive social bomb will explode on all of us.