News

Man who raped, killed three-year-old girl sentenced to 25 years in jail

23 August 2022 - 19:31
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Jeffrey Muronga, 29, who raped and killed a three-year-old girl was on Tuesday sentenced to 25 years in jail.
Image: NPA Communications.

A 29-year-old man who raped a three-year-old girl in Bela-Bela in Limpopo before killing her in 2020 was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment on Tuesday.

The high court in Polokwane imposed this sentence on Jeffrey Muronga, 29, after he had pleaded guilty to charges of rape, murder, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

In his plea agreement, Muronga said on November 17 2020, he met Melania Ruben playing with other children in Vingerkraal, Bela-Bela, and requested her to follow him to his homestead.

Once inside his house, Murenga stabbed Ruben once in the neck and she bled profusely.

“The accused further admits raping the deceased and hitting her with an axe on the forehead and she died instantly.

“He wrapped her lifeless body with a duvet and placed it inside a bag and [that is how] the body was dumped near a dumping site,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Murenga was arrested a week later.

“The accused concluded his plea by admitting that the child died because of his action and further pleaded with the court, the deceased's family, and the community to forgive him,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

