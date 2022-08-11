President Cyril Rampahosa on Thursday told 14 new ambassadors from across the world that now Covid-19 has passed, the most pressing priority is a swift and equitable economic recovery that leaves no-one behind.
“Since 2020, SA has been implementing an economic reconstruction and recovery plan to lift our economy out of a prolonged period of slow growth, to create jobs and to undertake far-reaching economic reform.”
Speaking during a credence ceremony at the Sefako M Makgatho presidential guest house in Tshwane, Ramaphosa said the government is also implementing programmes to alleviate poverty and inequality, advance gender equality and addressing climate change and its impact.
Like most developing economies around the world, Ramaphosa said the pandemic had set back the country’s national effort to meet the sustainable development goals.
Ramaphosa said the government was forging ahead with its ambitious investment drive to significantly increase the productive capacity of the economy.
“We are working to clamp down on corruption and to restore the integrity and credibility of key public institutions. Central to this effort is restoring good governance and improving the financial and operational performance of strategic state-owned enterprises.”
Ramaphosa welcomes 14 new ambassadors to SA
Image: GCIS.
He said the government was making progress in stabilising public finances, improving financial controls at all levels of government and rooting out graft and mismanagement.
“We have instituted a number of key policy reforms centred on the network industries, including energy, ports and rail, telecommunications and water infrastructure.”
All of these, he said, are part of the broader effort to make SA a investor friendly country.
“Our expectation of diplomacy in the post-Covid era is that it should deepen bilateral trade and investment between South Africa and the countries with which we have diplomatic ties.”
Furthermore, he said it’s anticipated that the African Continental Free Trade Area will not only benefit African countries, but will also create conditions for greater flows of trade and investment between Africa and the rest of the world.
He told the new ambassadors that he hopes that he looked forward to working with them to strengthen relations between their respective countries.
