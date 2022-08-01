Police minister Bheki Cele has responded to mounting calls for him to resign amid mass shootings‚ violence and death in parts of the country.

Dozens of people have been shot dead and injured at taverns and venues over the last few weeks‚ with the latest at Mariannhill‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ where seven people died.

Speaking to the media outside Nasrec‚ Johannesburg‚ where the ANC held its sixth policy conference at the weekend‚ Cele suggested all those calling for him to resign are not privy to the amount of work he has done to fight crime.

“There are many crime scenes I’m not ‘hopping’ to because they’re not happening. Those who know are calling for me to stay‚” he Cele.