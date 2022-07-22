×

ANC eThekwini wants Sihle Zikalala replaced

Biggest ANC region in KZN endorses Siboniso Duma as Zikalala's successor

22 July 2022 - 10:56
Sihle Zikalala cannot count on any support from eThekwini at the provincial conference.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala will not be getting any support from the province's biggest region as he fights to retain his position as ANC provincial chairperson.

Out of five office bearers who serve with Zikalala, only deputy provincial secretary Sipho Hlomuka has been endorsed by eThekwini region to retain his position.

The matter was sorted via a vote after delegates failed to decide on names during discussions. The majority voted in favour of Siboniso Duma for provincial chairperson and Nomagugu Simelane as his deputy.

Bheki Mtolo received the support for provincial secretary, beating the outgoing Mdumiseni Ntuli, who is from eThekwini. Mtolo is from the Harry Gwala region. 

The region will be supporting Zandile Gumede for treasurer. 

It is unclear why the region has endorsed corruption-accused Gumede as she cannot take part in the conference due to the step-aside rule.  

Zikalala has the support of his home region, the General Gizenga Mpanza region (KwaDukuza). He is also believed to have the backing of the Tolomane Mnyayiza region (lower south coast) and the Inkosi Bhambatha region (Dundee, Nquthu).

According to insiders, another chairperson candidate whose name could be raised from the floor is transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni.

The elective conference is scheduled to start on Friday and end on Sunday.

PODCAST | A province run by personal politics - what to expect from the ANC KZN conference

