Peers mourn the death of Deborah Fraser

Gospel star has lost her battle with diabetes

South African gospel music industry is mourning the loss of a great music star, Deborah “Debra” Fraser.



Fraser, 56, died yesterday afternoon at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital after months battling diabetes. Industry friends said for the past months they hoped that she was going to get better. But last week her health took a turn for the worst when she suffered a stroke...