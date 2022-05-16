×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Peers mourn the death of Deborah Fraser

Gospel star has lost her battle with diabetes

16 May 2022 - 07:26

South African gospel music industry is mourning the loss of a great music star, Deborah “Debra” Fraser.

Fraser, 56, died yesterday afternoon at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital after months battling diabetes. Industry friends said for the past months they hoped that she was going to get better. But last week her health took a turn for the worst when she suffered a stroke...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer