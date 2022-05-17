Student whose desk was urinated on told it's a 'white thing'

The university announced on Monday that it had suspended Du Toit.

Ndwayana, who is getting counselling from the university, said his laptop is not working properly after the incident. “My laptop is not working. I got this laptop this year for school. It switches on but it isn't charging properly. All my notes were also urinated on.”

He said the alleged perpetrator apologised but he does not believe it was sincere.

His father Mkuseli Kaduka said his son was excited about studying at university before being humiliated, and the family is now concerned for his safety.

“He has only been away from his family for a few months and for this to happen is really heartbreaking. He was enjoying himself. This incident came as a surprise to us because nothing had happened before, he was happy,” said Kaduka.

“My initial feeling was anger and then I felt powerless because he is in Stellenbosch and I am in East London. My son has only been away from us and the protection of his parents for a few months, so for this to happen now is really heartbreaking.

“He is overwhelmed and has become withdrawn. He is not the most bubbly person but I am worried about him and that he won't be able to cope with his studies.”

The family wants to open a case of damage to property and intimidation against the alleged perpetrator.