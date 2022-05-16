Stellenbosch University suspends white student who allegedly urinated on black student's study material

“We acted swiftly and decisively to uphold our commitment to a culture [of] inclusivity. What happened at Huis Marais is not acceptable. No student has the right to diminish another student’s human dignity or rights in this way.”

The suspension comes after the SA Students Congress (Sasco) called for the student to be expelled.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday.

The black student was reportedly sleeping at Huis Marais residence when a white student walked into his room at about 4am and started urinating on the first year student’s books and laptop on his study desk.

A video of the incident is circulating on social media.

The black student can be heard asking the other student who had barged into his room: “why are you peeing by my room?”

The perpetrator says “huh”, while the shocked victim repeats the question.

Still urinating, the white student replies: “I’m waiting for someone.” When the black student enquires further, the white student responds by referring to him as “boy”.

Sasco said the white student had reportedly said it is what they do to black boys.

“The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities. We will call for fast and sweep[ing] justice for the indignity suffered by the fellow student who is still traumatised by the whole ordeal.