Study finds government’s ban on cigarette sales in 2020 has lasting effect

Had government substantially increased the excise tax rather than banned the sale of tobacco products in 2020, it would have achieved a similar public health outcome, received more revenue and presumably not further entrenched the illicit market.

This is according to a new study conducted by Kirsten van der Zee, Samantha Filby and Prof Corné van Walbeek of the research unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (Reep) at the University of Cape Town.

Their research found the 20-week national ban on the sale of cigarettes in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown has greatly disrupted the market in SA.

“The ban inadvertently benefited manufacturers who were previously disproportionately involved in illicit activities. These manufacturers increased their market share even after the ban was lifted. The ban may have further entrenched SA’s already large illicit market. Our results show there are unintended consequences associated with a temporary ban on the sale of cigarettes,” they said.